If you’re working in an office or a home office, you’re probably spend a lot of time sitting down at a desk, typing away on your computer. Standing desks have become popular in the workplace but they can be pricey. But if you’re looking for a way to stand while working without buying a new desk (or switch between sitting and standing), a standing desk converter is a good option.
In this review, I’ve compiled a list of the 6 best standing desk converters out there. After carefully reviewing each product, this guide will help you decide which one is right for you and your workspace.
This 36 x 22 inches converter is spacious and provides enough space to fit dual monitor set ups, if you have one. It’s quick and easy to lift and the keyboard tray rises along with the main surface. Because of that, you’ll have no problem finding a comfortable position.
This desk converter comes almost fully assembled and ready to use – just some minor set up required.
It has a lifting range of 6.5 to 17 inches and you adjust the height by using the touch locking mechanism which works with a dual gas spring force.
While this standing desk converter doesn’t come with anything that is going to attach it to your desk, it’s sturdy enough that it won’t shake or feel flimsy when you work on it. All of these factors make it our top pick for best standing desk converter.
Pros
Spacious
Easy to operate
Sturdy
Cons
A bit pricey
It doesn’t attach to the desk
With a surface area of 21.1 x 31.5 inches, this desk converter is a little smaller than the VIVO option. It’s also amongst the lightest but still holds up well and is stable with typical weight on it. But, be careful not to place really heavy items on it as we found it didn’t hold up with lots of weight on it.
The design is modern and suits almost every office style and comes for a good price while still being high quality. The height on the desk converter can easily be adjusted from 2.36 to 16.1 inches.
The desk converter comes already assembled – a nice plus – just open it up and place it on your desk.
Pros
Good price
Already assembled
Cons
Not suite for heavy objects
This is the cheapest desk converter on this list. It has a 31.5 x 22 inch surface that makes it suited for smaller desks. It can adjust from a height of 4 inches to a height of 16 inches — fairly consistent with the other options on this list. Even though is relatively small, it’s made of steel and it can hold up to 60 lbs. with good stability.
This desk converter comes with a slot holder you can use for smartphones and tablets, allowing you to save some extra space. The converter comes assembled; you just need to screw in the keyboard tray. However, you should know that this tray is pretty small and it might not fit larger keyboards.
Pros
Very good price
Stable
Tablet/smartphone holder
Cons
Small keyboard tray
The FEZIBO converter has a surface of 31.5 x 15.7 inches making it perfect for smaller desks and one of the best desk converters if you don’t have the luxury of a lot of room. The height adjusts from 5.3 to 20.5 inches, a nice range comparatively. You adjust the height by lightly squeezing the handle which sets the gas spring mechanism in motion. All of this allows for flexibility when trying to find a comfortable position when working.
Keep in mind that this product can only hold up to 33 lb so it’s better suited for a single monitor rather than a set up with multiple. The price is good and it only requires very basic assembly skills. However, if you are a heavy typist, this desk converter will probably shake a little bit.
Pros
Very good lifting mechanism
Good price
Easy to assemble
Cons
Might shake if you type heavily
This desk converter is 47 inches wide making it one of the most spacious (and expensive) on our list. However, the quality matches the price — a good thing. It rises and folds (lowers) within its footprint so that you won’t need any extra space. You can adjust the height (you’ll be able to choose between twelve height levels) using only one hand.
The item comes with a keyboard tray which can be removed in case you don’t need one. It does weigh 66 lbs., which makes it very stable, however, make sure your desk can handle the weight of the converter plus the weight of the computer and everything else you are planning to put on it. You might experience some shake when you type if you use the converter at its highest setting.
Pros
Very spacious
Adjustable with only one hand
Stable
Cons
Pricey
Heavy
Might shake slightly
This 35.4 x 23.2 inches wide desk converter comes with a dual monitor holder that can easily pair with most screens. It can extend up to 19.1 inches; therefore, I’d recommend this one for tall users. It does not tilt forward when you lift it but, even if it’s pretty broad, it can only hold up to 33 lbs. if you distribute the weight well.
It comes with a phone or tablet holder and it’s preassembled, so the only thing you need to do when you take it out of the box is install the keyboard tray. The product features wire clips to get your cables under control when using the computer and it has pneumatics to make the height adjustments smoother.
Before purchasing you should know that the keyboard tray is stationary, which means you can’t slide the tray in when you are not using it. Furthermore, the keyboard tray narrows near the area where the mouse pad would go, so if you are planning to use a mouse pad, you should keep this in mind.
Pros
Broad surface
Dual monitor holder
Very high when extended
Phone/tablet holder
Wire clips
Cons
Stationary keyboard tray
Narrow mouse pad area
These are six of the best desk converters on the market based on price, size, assembly, etc. All of them have strengths and weakness, so use this article as a way to choose what might be right for you and your work space. Soon you’ll be standing, sitting, or somewhere in between while you work!