This 36 x 22 inches converter is spacious and provides enough space to fit dual monitor set ups, if you have one. It’s quick and easy to lift and the keyboard tray rises along with the main surface. Because of that, you’ll have no problem finding a comfortable position.

This desk converter comes almost fully assembled and ready to use – just some minor set up required.

Read more: 16 Phone Interview Tips to Get You to the Next Round

It has a lifting range of 6.5 to 17 inches and you adjust the height by using the touch locking mechanism which works with a dual gas spring force.

While this standing desk converter doesn’t come with anything that is going to attach it to your desk, it’s sturdy enough that it won’t shake or feel flimsy when you work on it. All of these factors make it our top pick for best standing desk converter.