In many ways, coffee is the lifeblood of the United States. It’s part of many American’s daily routine to wake us up and keep us alert. It’s estimated that the coffee industry is responsible for roughly 1.8% of the United State’s GDP — about 225.2 billion dollars. Consumers in the United States spend over 74 billion annually on coffee, according to the National Coffee Association. Coffee shops, whether local or a chain, are as popular ever for consumers (and remote workers).

With that in mind, we wanted to see the cities with the most and leaser coffee shops per capita in the U.S. We analyzed just over 100 cities and crunched the numbers to find out which cities love their coffee the most. Read on to see our full findings.