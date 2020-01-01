Summary

Coming in at the top spot for the best city for remote work is Kansas City, MO. It scored well for both cost of living and average WiFi speed. In fact, according to our analysis, it has the fastest WiFi speeds in the country. That factor was weighted double in our study and made Kansas City stand out.

Coming in at number two is Salt Lake City, UT. It has a low cost of living compared to the other cities which helped its overall score. The rest of the top five are Austin, TX, Raleigh, NC, and San Antonio, TX.

Coming in 50th is Memphis, TN. It has some of the slowest average WiFi speeds as well as low counts of coworking spaces and coffee shops per capita. Rounding out the bottom five cities are NYC (49), Cleveland, OH (48), Detroit, MI (47), and Birmingham, AL (46).

Methodology

To determine the best cities for remote workers, Overheard on Conference Calls compared the 50 most populated cities in the U.S. on five key metrics with two overall categories. Each metric was graded on a 10-point scale and weighted according to its importance to remote workers. The categories, factors, and weights can be seen below.

After analyzing the data, we compiled the city’s weighted average across all metrics to calculate its overall score. Those scores were used to rank-order our sample with a total score of 50. A score of 50 would be the ideal city for remote workers.

Work Factors Score – 35 points

Average WiFi Speed – Double Weight

Coworking Spaces Per Capita – Full Weight

Coffee Shops Per Capita – Half Weight

Living Factors Score – 15 points

Cost of Living – Full Weight

Commute Time Savings – Half Weight

Sources

Yelp, Numbeo Cost of Living Index, Ookla, U.S. Census Bureau

