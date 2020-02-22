7 Best Office Chairs Under $100 (2020 Review)

If you work in an office and you spend most of your day sitting down and typing away on your computes, then having the right office chair is of crucial importance for your comfort and your health.

Because of this, I’ve created a list of the 5 best office chairs under $100. I based my choices on factors such as brand trust, price for value, main features and characteristics of each product and I hope this will be a useful guideline for those of you who are looking for the perfect and affordable office chair.

Best Office Chairs Under $100

What makes them good options? We’ll, we’ve inspected them, tested them, and made sure they’re quality. Additionally, others who have spent time sitting in the chairs and using them have good things to say.

Let’s take a closer look at each of these to see why they’re the best office desk chairs under $100.