7 Best Office Chairs Under $100 (2020 Review)

If you work in an office and you spend most of your day sitting down and typing away on your computes, then having the right office chair is of crucial importance for your comfort and your health.
Because of this, I’ve created a list of the 5 best office chairs under $100. I based my choices on factors such as brand trust, price for value, main features and characteristics of each product and I hope this will be a useful guideline for those of you who are looking for the perfect and affordable office chair.
Best Office Chairs Under $100
- VECELO Premium Mesh Chair: Editor’s Pick
- ZLHECTO Ergonomic Office Chair: Best Affordable Luxury Chair
- Orveay Office Chair: Most Stylish
- Smugdesk Ergonomic Office Chair: Best Desk Chair Under $100 with a Headrest
- Hbada Office Desk Chair: Easiest to Assemble
- AmazonBasics Leather Mid-Back Desk Office Chair: Best Leather Option
- AmazonBasics Office Desk Chair: Best Value
What makes them good options? We’ll, we’ve inspected them, tested them, and made sure they’re quality. Additionally, others who have spent time sitting in the chairs and using them have good things to say.
Let’s take a closer look at each of these to see why they’re the best office desk chairs under $100.
This Vecelo desk chair is our top choice for the best office chair under $100. It features a mesh back that is going to let your skin breathe, as well as support your upper body. The back also sports a recline function which allows you to adjust the tilt of the chair in order to find your favorite position.
The cushion is padded for extra long-lasting comfort and it’s made to fit your body and let you sit for a long time without feeling any discomfort.
The height of the seat can be adjusted from 17.5 inches to 19.2 inches, therefore you can fit this chair under most desks. The chair’s casters are sturdy and nylon-encased so that you can safely spin and move your chair around without fear of breaking it or scratching your floor.
It can support up to 285 lbs, however, the fact that the arms rest a little low can be uncomfortable for some people.
KEY FEATURES:
- Mesh back and cushion
- Adjustable height
- Recline feature
SPECIFICATIONS:
- Weight: 2 lbs
- Dimensions: 7 x 18 x 38.3 inches
Pros
Cons
- Comfortable
- Sturdy casters
- Supports up to 285 lbs
- Arm rests lower than some find comfortable
This desk chair is one of the most expensive on this list, however it’s features make it worth the price. It has a curved design which is meant to support your body and protect your lower and mid back, encouraging you to sit straight and correct your posture.
The back of this office chair is made of mesh so the air can flow, and you can also tilt it from 90 degrees up to 120 degrees to find the most comfortable position for you. The height can be adjusted, the armrests can be flipped up and down, and the chair has a 360 degree swivel which allows you to turn in any direction while sitting down.
The maximum capacity is of 250 lbs. This chair isn’t recommended for very tall people as it might not be the most comfortable.
KEY FEATURES:
- Mesh back
- Recline feature
- Adjustable height and armrests
- 360 degree swivel
SPECIFICATIONS:
- Weight: 23.5 lbs
Pros
Cons
- Curved design for extra support
- Corrects your posture
- Supports up to 250 lbs
- Not suited for tall people
This office chair is designed to be ergonomic and fit the shape of your body so that you can sit for longer periods of time without feeling any pain. It comes in a stylish grey, something a little different than the usual black color of desk chairs.
The back is made of breathable mesh and the cushion is made of foam to be more comfortable. You can recline the back up until 125 degrees, and the height can be adjusted from 17.92 inches to 21.65 inches, which makes this chair good for taller people too. You can turn the chair in any direction due to the 360 degrees swivel, and the 5 casters are sturdy and durable.
The downside is that assembling this chair isn’t the easiest process.
KEY FEATURES:
- Mesh back
- Adjustable height
- 360 degree swivel
SPECIFICATIONS:
- Backrest size: 18.11 x 19.49 x 0.98 inches
- Cushion size: 19.29 x 18.31 x 2.36 inches
Pros
Cons
- Padded cushion
- Comfortable
- Sturdy casters
- Not easy to assemble
Fourth on our list of best office chairs under $100, this desk chair has an ergonomic design and also features a headrest for added comfort. The back is made of mash, while the lower part of the back, the cushion and the armrests are padded. Furthermore, on the back of the headrest there’s a clothes hanger you can use to hang your jacket — a nice bonus feature.
You can easily adjust the height of the chair and the recline features allows you to tilt the back of the seat up until 120 degrees.This chair supports up to 300 lbs and with the 360 degrees swivel function you can turn to any direction while sitting down.
The chair is easy to assemble however, the casters are not up to this chair’s standards.
KEY FEATURES:
- Mesh back
- Adjustable height
- Recline feature
- Headrest
SPECIFICATIONS:
- Weight: 30.2 lbs
- Height: 29 to 48.03 inches
Pros
Cons
- Comfortable
- Easy to assemble
- Clothes hanger
- Low quality casters
This chair is characterized by its sleek design and its ergonomic features that are meant to make you feel comfortable while sitting down for longer periods of time. The backrest is made of mesh and it’s curved in order to fit the natural curve of your back and the cushion is padded for a higher level of comfort.
The armrests can be flipped up if you need to fit the chair under the desk and the height can be adjusted from 17.7 inches to 21.2 inches to match different statures. The back can be tilted up to 120 degrees and the chair has a 360 degrees swivel.
It’s easy to assembly and the quality is pretty good, however it is better suited for smaller people since the armrests sits low and the maximum capacity is of 250 lbs.
KEY FEATURES:
- Mesh back
- Adjustable height
- Recline feature
- Flip-up armrests
SPECIFICATIONS:
- Weight: 26.4 lbs
- Height: 8 – 39.4 inches
Pros
Cons
- Good quality
- Easy assemble
- 360 degrees swivel
- Not suited for taller or larger people
This is one of the cheaper options on this list, however it still has good characteristics. It’s made of leather and the padding, both on the cushion and on the back, allows you to be comfortable over longer periods of time.
The downside is that your skin won’t breathe as well as with mesh. The 5 dual wheel casters make it easy to move the chair around, and the height is easily adjustable. You can also rock back in order to find the best position for you.
The chair is easy to assemble however, you need to be careful with the armrests because they tend to be brittle and break easily.
KEY FEATURES:
- Mesh back
- Adjustable height
- Recline feature
SPECIFICATIONS:
- Weight: 23.1 lbs
- Dimensions: 2 x 24 x 40.4 inches
Pros
Cons
- Easy assembly
- Removable armrests
- Good price
- Armrests are a little low
This mesh chair is the most affordable one on this list. It has a padded cushion for extra comfort and the mesh material of the back lets the air flow and your body breathe.
The height can be adjusted through a simple mechanism from 35.6 to 40.3 inches and the recline features allows you to find your favorite position and relax. The chair comes with armrests that can be removed if you wish, however they sit at a low height that can be uncomfortable for a tall person. The maximum weight capacity is of 225 lbs and the assembly process is easy.
For its price, this chair is good and deserves its spot on our list of best desk chairs under $100.
KEY FEATURES:
- Adjustable height
- Back and cushion padding
- Recline feature
SPECIFICATIONS:
- Weight: 6 lbs
- Dimensions: 27 x 25.8 x 39.2 inches
Pros
Cons
- Comfortable
- Good price
- Easy to adjust
- Armrests aren’t the most durable
Things to Consider Before Buying an Office Chair
Material
If you spend a lot of time sitting down, you should consider getting a chair with a mesh back which is going to let your skin breathe. Therefore, if you work in a warm environment, I’d avoid getting a leather chair.
Ergonomic Design
An ergonomically designed chair can do wonders for your back and your posture. Try to make sure the chair you want to buy has this feature so that you can sit comfortably the whole day.
Adjustable Height
In order for you to be comfortable, you should be able to adjust the height of your chair basing on your height and how you like to sit.
Reclining Features
It can be hard to sit in the same position for longer periods of times, however, if you can recline the back of your chair, you can be sure to switch position when you start feeling unconfortable.
Price for Value
These chairs were all under $100 and all of them had good features. Remember to always check if a cheap chair has the characteristics you are looking for.