7 Best Standing Desks for a Home Office (2020 Review)

Standing desks have become popular for workers at home or in the office. If you’re looking to change things up from sitting all day while in your home office, then getting an adjustable standing desk for your home office is what you should be looking into. These desks allow you to easily switch from a sitting height position to a standing position so that you can stretch your legs while you work.
For this review, we’ve analyzed characteristics such as features, customer feedback, value for price and brand trust for dozens of standing desks you can find on the market. We’ve chosen the 7 out of all of them which are the best standing desks for a home office. Hopefully this article is going to help you select the product you need.
With a surface of 48 x 30 inches and an electric adjustable lift system that can raise the desk from 28 to 47.6 inches, this Flexispot standing desk is our top pick for the best standing desk for a home office. It’s easy to assemble and you only need to use two buttons to operate it.
This desk will bring you from a sitting height to a standing height in approximately ten seconds, and you can barely hear the sound of the motor working. The weight capacity is up to 148 lbs, and the desk itself is stable and scratch resistant. One note is that at its highest setting it might lose some of the stability.
KEY FEATURES:
- 2-button control
- Electric lift system
- Quick and smooth adjustments
SPECIFICATIONS:
- Weight: 103 lbs
- Capacity: 148 lbs
- Surface: 48 x 30 inches
Pros
Cons
- Easy to operate
- Good price
- Noiseless
- Durable
- Might lose some stability at highest setting
This 48 x 24 inches desk can be electronically adjusted from a minimum height of 28 inches to a maximum height of 46 inches. To set the height you just need to press either the ‘up’ button or the ‘down’ button, but this desk also offers a memory feature that remembers your favorite height setting.
The product comes with a grommet for wire management, an undertable wire basket to keep the desk organized, and a screw in levelling glide. The only negative aspect is that at its highest setting, the desk might shake a little.
KEY FEATURES:
- Electric lift system
- Memory function
- Undertable basket
SPECIFICATIONS:
- Weight: 70 lbs
- Surface: 48 x 24 inches
- Height range: 28 to 46 inches
Pros
Cons
- Good Price
- Easy to operate
- Levelling glide
- Wire management system
- Might shake at highest setting
- Not the best customer service
A larger version of the second best standing stand for a home office, we liked the SHW brand so much we had to include this one as well.
This large 55 x 28 inches desk can be lifted from 28 to 45 inches thanks to an electric system. It features two buttons to set the height and a memory function. It’s easy to operate and the stability is good, making it a clear choice for our list of best standing desks for your home office.
A wire management grommet and a basket are available to organize your cables and the bottom glides can be adjusted to level the desk. Assembling it isn’t difficult and the desk is also easy to move around. The only real downside is that the customer service for the company is hard to reach.
KEY FEATURES:
- Electric lift system
- Two buttons controller
- Memory function
- Wire management system
SPECIFICATIONS:
- Weight: 80 lbs
- Surface: 55 x 28 inches
- Height range: 28 to 45 inches
Pros
Cons
- Easy to operate
- Easy to move around
- Easy to assemble
- Stable
- Poor customer service
This large tabletop measures 63 x 32 inches and it can be adjusted from a height of 28.7 inches to 48.5 inches. The transition is quick, the controller is easy to operate and the electric motor is noise-free for smooth adjustments.
The desk can sustain up to 176 lbs, which is not bad at all, and it’s easily assembled. It’s more expensive than other standing desks on this list, but the overall product is good.
The downside is that the tabletop material isn’t as high quality as some others and, as a result, it’s not the sturdiest.
KEY FEATURES:
- Electric lift system
- Quick transition
- Noise-free motor
SPECIFICATIONS:
- Weight capacity: 176 lbs
- Surface: 63 x 32 inches
- Height range: 28.7 to 48.5 inches
Pros
Cons
- Easy to operate
- Easy to assemble
- Smooth adjustments
- Lower quality tabletop material
Coming in fifth on our list of best standing desks for a home office is the adjustable UNICOO desk. This desk is 24 x 47.2 inches and is made with scratch-resistant laminate and features rounded corners, a nice added touch. The height can be adjusted from 30 to 48 inches using a 7 buttons programmable controller and 4 pre-set heights.
The desk can hold up to 225 lbs and can be quickly assembled. The electric motor is silent and features an auto shut-off system to prevent overheating. The desk is sturdy, however the workspace is relatively small.
KEY FEATURES:
- Electric lift system
- 7 buttons controller
- 4 pre-set heights
- Auto shut-off
SPECIFICATIONS:
- Weight capacity: 225 lbs
- Surface: 24 x 47.2 inches
- Height range: 30 to 48 inches
Pros
Cons
- Good price
- Easy to operate and assemble
- Sturdy
- Small workspace
This 30 x 60 inches standing desk is the most expensive on our list, however it features an electric lift system with a silent and quick motor that allows you to adjust the height from 28 to 48 inches using a 6 buttons controller.
There are 4 pre-set desk heights you can pick from, and it features a USB charging port for your devices and it can hold up to 225 lbs. It’s easy to assemble and steady, but it’s heavy to move around.
KEY FEATURES:
- Electric lift system
- 6 buttons controller
- 4 pre-set heights
- USB charging port
SPECIFICATIONS:
- Weight: 121 lbs
- Weight capacity: 225 lbs
- Surface: 30 x 60 inches
- Height range: 28 to 48 inches
Pros
Cons
- Easy to assemble
- Sturdy
- Silent motor
- Smooth adjustments
- Expensive
- Heavy
Last on our list of best standing desks for a home office is this one from AECOJOY. This product is perfect if you already have a table top you can fit on the frame or if you want to buy and use a specific surface. The length of the frame goes from 40 to 65 inches and the height can be adjusted from 28.3 to 47.2 inches using the electric lift system.
The digital controller allows you to set the height you prefer or to pick from 4 pre-set heights. It’s easy to assemble and it can sustain up to 265 lbs, allowing you to pick any table top you like.
The desk is sturdy, but at its highest setting, it wobbles just a little bit.
KEY FEATURES:
- Electric lift system
- Digital controller
- 4 pre-set heights
SPECIFICATIONS:
- Weight: 54.5 lbs
- Weight capacity: 265 lbs
- Height range: 3 to 47.2 inches
Pros
Cons
- Sturdy
- Easy to assemble and operate
- Great price
- Wobbles at highest setting
That wraps up our list of the the best standing desks for a home office. We selected these out of the dozens we tried because of their quality, customer feedback, price, and other factors.
Things to consider before buying a standing desk
Electric lift system
You want something you can easily operate and adjust, most electric lift systems allow you to do that comfortably.
Sturdiness
When you use the desk at its highest settings, you need something that won’t shake too much.
Price for value
All the products on our list have a good price for value ratio, the quality is good and the price is affordable,
Weight capacity
A good standing desk should be able to sustain everything you need to put on it, if you use two monitors to work, make sure the desk can sustain the weight of that.