Features:

Extra-large removable 80oz water reservoir

5 K- cup pod brew sizes: (4, 6, 8, 10, 12 ounces)

Can brew a carafe (22, 26, or 30 ounces) – purchased separately

Different coffee brew strength options

User-friendly color touch screen

Hundreds of K-Cup pod varieties

Do you like getting the best value for your money? Do you enjoy experimenting and trying different brews of coffee? Then Keurig K-Cup coffee makers will make your home/office a better place to be.

Keurig vs Nespresso

Now that we’ve taken a comprehensive look at both brands’ offerings, it’s time to check out the biggest differences between these two pod coffee makers.

The Cost

While the price of the above-mentioned single-serve coffee machines is almost the same, the Nespresso Vertuo Evoluo is a mid-range model, and the Keurig K575 is one of the top models. It’s mainly because Nespresso machines are made out of durable, high-quality materials and have a more stylish design. At the same time, Keurig pod coffee makers require more thorough maintenance to serve you longer, but they’re definitely a better option for your budget.

The Pods

As you’ve already guessed, Keurig is an obvious winner when it comes to the variety of pods for these coffee makers. Keurig’s partnership with multiple brands lets the company offer its customers as many coffee flavors as they could ever imagine. That’s why it’s almost impossible for us to tell you how many different K-Cup pods are out there. So, if you ever set off on a mission to try them all, let us know how many years it took you.

If you have just a few coffee flavors you prefer and don’t like changes, then the fact that Nespresso VertuoLine offers only 16 different coffee pods (12 freshly brewed Coffees and 4 authentic Espresso Grands Crus) won’t bother you at all. But it’s hard to disagree that Nespresso is far behind Keurig in terms of the variety of coffee capsules. Plus, K-Cup pods are almost three times less expensive than Nespresso ones.

The Brew

This is where things start to differentiate in the Nespresso vs Keurig matchup. In short, Keurig machines don’t brew espresso, whereas most Nespresso machines brew both espresso and regular coffee.

So, if you can’t live without a daily shot of espresso, Keurig won’t satisfy your cravings. Also, if you take your coffee very seriously, then Nespresso VertuoLine will be able to leave your taste buds happy. Even though the variety of Keurig’s K-Cup flavors is unbelievable, their quality isn’t as good as Nespresso’s capsules.

Still can’t decide whether to buy Nespresso or Keurig? Then ask yourself what you value more: quality or variety? Once you know the answer, it shouldn’t take you long to choose the right single-serve coffee maker.

Features

Single-serve coffee machines are some of the most straightforward kitchen appliances to operate. You don’t need any sophisticated skills to learn how to make a cup of coffee quickly. There are only three significant differences in features of Nespresso VertuoLine and Keurig single-serve coffee machines we described earlier:

Nespresso’s pod coffee maker uses a barcode system to identify the type of brew, so all you need to do is just insert a capsule and press a button. Keurig’s coffee machine has a touch screen where you need to choose the type of coffee manually.

Keurig’s model has more brew sizes than Nespresso’s. Plus, you can even use a carafe with Keurig’s pod coffee maker.

Nespresso machines are made of high-quality materials, making them more durable, stylish, and smaller.

Environmental Impact

Since single-serve coffee makers require a lot of non-reusable capsules, so their environmental impact has become an important consideration for many.

Nespresso has a AAA Sustainable Quality Program and a recycling program. That’s why if you care about environmental sustainability, Nespresso’s pod coffee maker should be your number one choice. The company strives to reduce the negative impact of aluminum pods on our environment and make it easier for people to recycle used coffee capsules.

With Keurig, it’s almost impossible to recycle K-Cup pods because they’re made of aluminum, plastic, and paper. So, unless you are willing to disassemble each coffee pod and recycle it by parts, you won’t be able to contribute to sustaining the environment.

Our Take

Do you care about the environment and prefer drinking high-quality espresso with a rich aroma and crema? Then the Nespresso Vertuo Evoluo Coffee and Espresso Machine by De’Longhi will be a perfect match for your coffee desires.

Do you like tasting various coffee flavors, prefer regular coffee over espresso, and are searching for a more affordable pod coffee maker? Then Keurig’s K575 Single-Serve Programmable K-Cup Coffee Maker will be a good fit for your home or office.

What to Look for in a Single-Serve Coffee Maker

If you’re still dwelling on what single-serve coffee maker you should opt for, here’s a list of the most important things you should pay attention to:

Price range: Are you willing to pay a bit more for the quality or are you perfectly fine with an average cup of coffee?

Brew options: Do you like regular coffee or espresso, or both?

Variety of flavors: Do you stick to a few favorite coffee pod flavors or do you like trying many different coffee flavors?

Environmental sustainability: How easy it is to recycle used coffee pods and whether it’s even possible at all?

Design: Will the new single-serve coffee maker fit well into your interior and how much space is it going to take?



We hope we’ve managed to help you learn some important considerations about single-serve coffee makers, particularly Keurig vs Nespresso. Soon you’ll be able to celebrate your new purchase with a delicious cup of coffee.

