7 Best Laptop Stands in 2020 (In-Depth Review)

First off, this laptop stand comes for a fair price. You can adjust the angle of the laptop while customizing the height from 3.15″ to 10.6″.

The fact that you can position the laptop to your eye level helps with back pains and posture and, even at its maximum height, the stand is stable. Any laptop that’s between 10 and 17.3 inches will be compatible with this laptop stand and, as long as your laptop weights less than 44lbs, you are going to find this stand to be good.

It also features a hole on the top to increase the flow of air towards the laptop in order to keep it cooler. The Nulaxy stand is easy to use and it doesn’t require any tool to adjust the height. The only negative thing I have to say is that when the laptop is on top of the stand, it may be a little more difficult to adjust its height. However that does’t keep us from naming the Nulaxy the best laptop stand.