7 Best Laptop Stands in 2020 (In-Depth Review)

There are many different reasons why many people might need a laptop stand. Sometimes it’s because you need to keep your laptop raised in order for it to stay cool and not to overheat, sometimes is because you might need to reduce the glare on your computer’s screen, and other times it’s just because you are more comfortable using a stand. With so many options, it can be hard to know which laptop stands are the best.
With that in mind, I looked at dozens of different laptop stands, and, basing on factors such as price, durability, customer reviews and specific features, I created this list of the 7 best laptop stands you can find on the market. Read on to see which one might be right for you.
First off, this laptop stand comes for a fair price. You can adjust the angle of the laptop while customizing the height from 3.15″ to 10.6″.
The fact that you can position the laptop to your eye level helps with back pains and posture and, even at its maximum height, the stand is stable. Any laptop that’s between 10 and 17.3 inches will be compatible with this laptop stand and, as long as your laptop weights less than 44lbs, you are going to find this stand to be good.
It also features a hole on the top to increase the flow of air towards the laptop in order to keep it cooler. The Nulaxy stand is easy to use and it doesn’t require any tool to adjust the height. The only negative thing I have to say is that when the laptop is on top of the stand, it may be a little more difficult to adjust its height. However that does’t keep us from naming the Nulaxy the best laptop stand.
KEY FEATURES:
- Hole to increase air flow
- Compatible with all laptops
- Adjustable angle and height
- Good stability
SPECIFICATIONS:
- Weight: 2.72 ounces
- Supports up to 44 lbs
- Material: Aluminum
- Height: from 3.15 to 10.6 in
Pros
Cons
- Good price
- Stable
- Fits most laptops
- Easy to use
- Hard to adjust when the laptop is on it
If you’re in need of a laptop stand, the Soundance is a good solution. Other than having a great price, it elevates your computer perfectly up to eye level and it also sports an ergonomic design to reduce back and neck pain down to a minimum.
It fits any kind of laptop and it’s very sturdy and easy to assemble. It holds your laptop up only using two arms, therefore it helps to keep the computer from overheating.
The holes on the back of the arms can be used to organize your cables and the rubber protection on the arms prevents your laptop from slipping. I’d say this is a good laptop stand, however, the height and angle of the laptop can’t be adjusted.
KEY FEATURES:
- Ergonomic design
- Fits all laptops
- Great cooling method
- Holes for cables
SPECIFICATIONS:
- Weight: 2.2 lbs
- Dimensions: 10.2 x 8.9 x 5.7 inches
- Material: Aluminum alloy
Pros
Cons
- Easy to assemble
- Rubber protection
- Ergonomic design
- Sturdy
- Height and angle can’t be adjusted
Coming in third on our list of best laptop stands, this one is a bit more expensive, however it has some unique features. Namely, not only does it raise up your laptop, its platform can rotate 360 degrees.
It fits all laptops and tablets and it features mesh on the top platform in order to keep your device cool. The ergonomic design helps with back pains and the rubber pads, along with the front lip, prevent the computer from slipping.
This stand is sturdy and thanks to its smooth edge it’s not going to get scraped easily. The installation is easy and fast — it only takes about ten minutes to assemble it. The only downside of this item is that you can’t adjust the height.
KEY FEATURES:
- 360 degree rotation
- Mesh to keep device cool
- Rubber pads
- Ergonomic design
SPECIFICATIONS:
- Weight: 2.65 lbs
- Dimensions: 10.2 x 9.4 x 5.9 inches
- Material: Metal alloy
Pros
Cons
- Sturdy
- Fast to assemble
- Anti-slipping pads
- Resistant to scratches
- Height is not adjustable
- More expensive than other stands
This laptop stand is flexible in terms of both height and angle adjustment. With that in mind, it can really help with back problems.
It has rounded angles and anti-slipping rubber pads on the top and bottom surfaces. Any laptop can fit on it and it supports up to 44 lbs. In order to help with cooling the device, the stand has a hole in the middle of the top surface.
In case you need to store it, you can fold the stand until it’s flat. It’s one of the best laptop stands that comes for around $35, however, you’ll find that it is kind of hard to open and adjust it, especially at first.
KEY FEATURES:
- Adjustable height and angle
- Rounded angles
- Rubber pads
- Cooling method
SPECIFICATIONS:
- Weight: 3.15 lbs
- Dimensions: 12.6 x 10.7 x 2.3 inches
- Material: Aluminum alloy
Pros
Cons
- Sturdy
- Supports up to 44 lbs
- Folds flat
- Ergonomic design
- Hard to adjust
This stand is cheap and quality — good bang for your buck. It allows you to adjust the height and angle of your laptop and it’s made of aluminum, which increases its durability.
It fits laptops from 13 to 17 inches and it supports only up to 11 lbs, so you need to make sure your device is not too heavy for it. The cut out on the surface allows air to flow and helps with overheating and non-slip pads are placed on both the top and the bottom surfaces to increase the item’s stability.
If you need to travel, this is the right stand for you since it’s very light and it can be folded for when you’re on the go. It’s a good solution for a good price, however, I’d not recommend it if you have a heavy laptop.
KEY FEATURES:
- Adjustable height and angle
- Cut out for air flow
- Non-slip pads
- Foldable
SPECIFICATIONS:
- Weight: 1.4 lbs
- Dimensions: 15.3 x 9.8 x 2.8 inches
- Material: Aluminum alloy
Pros
Cons
- Easy to adjust
- Easy to transport
- Great price
- Durable
- Stable
- Ergonomic design
- Only supports up to 11 lbs
This stand features a very strong support arm which allows for great height and angle adjustments to alleviate muscles pain. The product is stable and durable; it can support up to 24 lbs and it fits most laptops.
There are protective rubber pads placed on the bottom surface in order to keep the item anchored to the desk, the hooks on the top surface prevent the devices from falling and the holes on it serve as a cooling mechanism.
The stand rises up to 13.8 inches, however, I’d recommend using it for light laptops. Keep in mind that, at its highest, the stand might wobble a little bit. All in all, well-deserved to be called one of the best laptop stands.
KEY FEATURES:
- Strong support arm
- Adjustable height and angle
- Rubber pads
- Cooling design
SPECIFICATIONS:
- Weight: 3.24 lbs
- Dimensions: 10.2 x 9.1 x 0.1 inches
- Material: Aluminum silicone
- dapibus leo.
Pros
Cons
- Rises up to 13.8 inches
- Stable
- Durable
- Cooling holes
- Might wobble when used at its highest
- Supports up to 24 lbs
I’ll end this list with this product that, despite its low price, has a lot of good characteristics.
Its metal mesh material helps to keep the laptop cooler along with the fact that if you adjust the height at a higher level, more air will flow. On the back, this stand features a six slots cable organizer to keep your cables under control. It also has hooks to stop your device from falling along with rubber pads under each corner to keep the stand from moving around on the desk.
Overall, this product is good, however, the hooks to keep the laptop in place might be a little too big for slimmer laptop, causing them to bother your wrists while you type.
KEY FEATURES:
- Metal mesh
- Adjustable height
- Cable organizer
SPECIFICATIONS:
- Weight: 2.43 lbs
- Dimensions: 13 x 11 x 7.2 inches
- Material: Metal alloy
Pros
Cons
- Affordable price
- Good cooling method
- Cable organizer
- Rubber pads to keep it stable
- Hooks are a little big
In this guide I reviewed the 7 best laptop stands out there. After analyzing their characteristics, I came to the conclusion that these 7 are all valid options. With that in mind, you should consider your personal needs before settling on a specific one. I hope this article was helpful to you all!
Things to consider before buying a laptop stand:
- If the height and angle are adjustable based on your needs
Being able to adjust the height and angle of your stand can do wonders if you suffer from neck or back pain.
- Check the cooling method
You want to be sure your computer doesn’t turn off due to overheating, the right stand can prevent that.
- The stability is pretty important
If the stand is stable then your laptop won’t wobble or shake when you type.
- The price
Always make sure the product you are buying has a good price for value rate.