The 6 Best Drip Coffee Makers for 2020

Choosing a coffee maker is a critical decision for those who cannot live without a freshly-brewed cup of coffee. Don’t worry, I’m in the same boat. That’s why I decided to set off on an adventure and figure out what the best options on the market are. Currently, these are the six best drip coffee makers I discovered.
This guide will cover all the details for each product, taking into account features, quality, price, and more. Read on to learn more about my top picks.
This coffee maker takes a well-deserved first place on my list. Even though it’s not the cheapest option, the price is still very affordable. Plus, this model of Cuisinart coffee maker has over six thousand reviews, which is pretty impressive.
With the 24-hour advance brew start, you’ll be able to enjoy a fresh cup of coffee non-stop. This product has a programmable auto-shutoff (0-4 hours), so it’ll be pretty hard to cut off on daily coffee intake if you have ever thought of doing it (have you though?).
Apart from that, I really like the brew-pause feature. There’s nothing worse for me than looking at coffee coming out without being able to drink it. This machine lets you pause the process, get your long-awaited coffee, and then let everyone else wait.
I also give another point for the adjustable heater plate and a charcoal water filter. Although those are very common features for this type of coffee maker, I still believe they’re the best perks Cuisinart DCC-1200 has to offer.
So, if I were in need of a new 12-cup brew coffee maker, I’d definitely go for this one. Out of all the best drip coffee makers, this one is the tops. However, according to the reviews, Cuisinart’s customer service proved to be quite unhelpful when some issues arose. Also, this product lacks a water window. Other than that, it’s a great choice for those who cannot live without coffee.
KEY FEATURES:
- 12-cup drip coffee maker
- Programmable
SPECIFICATIONS:
- 7.8 x 9 x 14 inches
- Weighs 6.8 pounds
Pros
Cons
- Brew pause feature
- Adjustable heater plate
- 24-hour advance brew start
- Charcoal water filter
- Poor customer service
- Doesn’t have a visible water window
While it’s the most budget option, this coffee maker takes second place on my list of best drink coffee makers. Just like the previous option, it has a nonstick hot carafe plate to keep your coffee warm for an hour after it brewed and sneak-a-cup feature to let you enjoy a cup of coffee without waiting for the whole pot to fill in.
This model of coffee makers also has a 2-hour auto-shutoff and an easy-view water window so you can know for sure how much coffee you’re going to get. Even if it’s your first coffee maker, with its QuickTouch Programming, it won’t take you long to get used to it. Moreover, with its removable brew basket, it can help you avoid making a mess.
For this price, what else should you ask for? If you don’t want to spend a fortune on a coffee maker or simply don’t have time to do thorough research to opt for a more expensive product, this coffee maker can be one of your best decisions.
Note: Some customers mentioned that filter might overflow when making full pots. So, try to keep the water level just a bit below the maximum line.
KEY FEATURES:
- Programmable Clock
- 2-Hour Auto Shutoff
SPECIFICATIONS:
- 8.2 x 12.2 x 11 inches
- Weights 4.4 lbs
Pros
Cons
- Removable Brew Basket
- Duralife Glass Carafe
- Sneak-a-Cup feature
- Nonstick Carafe Plate
- Overflowing filter
Again, an affordable coffee maker with quite a few fantastic features. Third on my list, yet it can easily compete on the same level with the two previous options.
Thanks to an easy filling with a front-access water reservoir, you will enjoy using Hamilton Beach coffee maker daily. No more spills, no more coffee/water drops on your counter and floor, and any other mysterious places they can reach.
Just like most brew coffee makers, this one has a programmable clock with a 2-hour automatic shutoff, a pause button to let you enjoy your cup of coffee as soon as possible, and a nonstick warming plate. Plus, a swing-out brew basket and an easy-view water window can make your life so much easier, or at least mine for sure.
From some distinct features, I should definitely highlight bold, regular & 1-4 cup brewing options. It might seem like a little adjustment, but it can make a big difference for real coffee lovers. Plus, you can also set up a cleaning cycle reminder to make sure your coffee is always fresh and smells like heaven, a requirement for our list of best drip coffee makers.
As good as this coffee maker can get, there are still a few flaws. According to some reviews, customers had issues with the pot leaking when pouring coffee. Also, if you love your coffee extra hot, you might need to heat it a bit if you take it immediately after it brewed. Personally, these things wouldn’t bother me. Considering all the pros, I’d get it in no time
KEY FEATURES:
- Easy-view water window
- Nonstick warming plate
- On/off light
SPECIFICATIONS:
- 12.9 x 8 x 13.9 inches
- Weighs 5 lbs
Pros
Cons
- Front-access water tank
- Swing-out brew basket
- Automatic pause & serve feature
- 3 brewing options
- Automatic cleaning cycle reminder
- Pot might leak when pouring coffee
- It might take a bit longer for coffee to get very hot
Here I come again with another BLACK+DECKER. This time, in the fourth place on our list of best drip coffee makers and with some different features.
Firstly, I have to mention that unlike all the previous coffee machines, this one has a vacuum-sealed thermal carafe instead of a warming plate. It means that you don’t need to worry about breaking glass pots anymore. This thermal carafe will keep your coffee warm for quite a while, however, not as long as a warming plate would.
Another great thing about this coffee maker is a brewing option button. Whether you prefer your coffee strong, regular, or bold, BLACK+DECKER thermal coffee maker will be able to make you happy. Also, the Everstream Showerhead dispenses water evenly over the packed coffee so that you can get the most of its flavor.
I’d say this coffee maker is ideal for busy bees since it has a fresh brew timer that indicates how much time has passed since the coffee was brewed. Very often, we barely have enough time to remember important things, let along when our coffee brewed.
So, with a few differences in design and features, BLACK+DECKER 12-Cup Thermal coffee maker is a solid product I’d consider opting for. A small note: some customers mentioned that the coffee leaked all over the counter instead of going into the pot. To my mind, this problem can be easily solved and was caused by not placing the carafe correctly.
KEY FEATURES:
- Evenstream Showerhead to dispense water evenly
- QuickTouch Programming
SPECIFICATIONS:
- 9.5 x 8 x 13 inches
- 4 lbs
Pros
Cons
- Vacuum-sealed thermal carafe
- Customizable brewing options
- Perfect pour spout
- Fresh brew timer
- Might leak sometimes
Welcome to a coffee maker that can make you feel like a real ninja, full of energy and excitement. This model takes fifth place on my list of best drip coffee makers due to the fact it’s only close to 300 reviews. Although most of them are positive ones, I’ll wait until more people use it to update my list.
Firstly, I’d like to emphasize that Ninja Brewer an advanced boiler for lovers of a perfectly hot cup of coffee. Plus, it has two brewing options – classic and rich so that you can enjoy your perfect cup of coffee to the fullest.
Would you like to wake up to the smell of freshly-brewed coffee? With a 24-hour programmable delay brew, your dream can easily come true. Moreover, you can also keep your coffee warm and flavorful with the adjustable warming plate. For a coffee addict like myself, these features are of paramount value.
Last but not least, a removable water reservoir and a mid-brew pause button will contribute to your daily routine. However, note one minor flaw. Some customers mentioned that coffee grounds might get into the pot from time to time. If you get easily annoyed by that, you might want to use stainers. Otherwise, it’s a great product, and I’d highly recommend it if you don’t mind discovering new brands instead of well-established ones.
KEY FEATURES:
- Flavor Straw
- Mid-Brew Pause
SPECIFICATIONS:
- 10 x 10.6 x 14.6 inches
- Weighs 7 lbs
Pros
Cons
- 2 brew options
- Advanced boiler
- 24-hour programmable delay brew
- Adjustable warming plate
- Removable water reservoir
- Sometimes coffee grounds get into the pot
Finally, you got to the last position on my list. Posame Electric coffee maker got here for a few good reasons, mainly its quality, affordable price, and positive customer reviews (even though it’s only over a hundred of them for now.)
So, let’s see what this coffee machine has to offer. Firstly, unlike other models, it can surprise you with up to 15 cups of coffee. Isn’t it awesome? Personally, this feature is a win-win for me because, as you’ve already guessed, I LOVE coffee — A LOT. So, my cup is usually much bigger, more of a bucket, I’d say.
Again, a common, yet beautiful thing that this coffee maker offers is a pause and pour feature. There’s no need to wait for all the 15 cups of coffee to be brewed before you can enjoy yours. Plus, if you use a programmable timer, it can also cheer you up with a lovely smell of fresh coffee in the morning.
I appreciate it when my appliances have a user-friendly and intuitive design. If you care about it as much as I do, don’t think too much and get a Posame coffee maker. However, as some customers mentioned, sometimes the coffee might come out lukewarm, so don’t be surprised if it happens to you.
KEY FEATURES:
- Smart programmable timer
- 12-cup capacity
SPECIFICATIONS:
- 9.4 x 5.6 x 11.8 inches
- Weighs 4.25 lbs
Pros
Cons
- Anti-drip function
- Intuitive design
- Large capacity
- Pause and pour feature
- Sometimes the coffee came out lukewarm
Whether you drink coffee (or espresso) often or occasionally, it can influence your mood drastically and make you feel more energized and motivated. That’s why having a quality drip coffee maker is essential for any household. These are our 6 best drip coffee makers — our favorites that are affordable, high quality, and make a great cup of coffee.