The 6 Best Drip Coffee Makers for 2020

This coffee maker takes a well-deserved first place on my list. Even though it’s not the cheapest option, the price is still very affordable. Plus, this model of Cuisinart coffee maker has over six thousand reviews, which is pretty impressive.

With the 24-hour advance brew start, you’ll be able to enjoy a fresh cup of coffee non-stop. This product has a programmable auto-shutoff (0-4 hours), so it’ll be pretty hard to cut off on daily coffee intake if you have ever thought of doing it (have you though?).

Apart from that, I really like the brew-pause feature. There’s nothing worse for me than looking at coffee coming out without being able to drink it. This machine lets you pause the process, get your long-awaited coffee, and then let everyone else wait.

I also give another point for the adjustable heater plate and a charcoal water filter. Although those are very common features for this type of coffee maker, I still believe they’re the best perks Cuisinart DCC-1200 has to offer.

So, if I were in need of a new 12-cup brew coffee maker, I’d definitely go for this one. Out of all the best drip coffee makers, this one is the tops. However, according to the reviews, Cuisinart’s customer service proved to be quite unhelpful when some issues arose. Also, this product lacks a water window. Other than that, it’s a great choice for those who cannot live without coffee.

