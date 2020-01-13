7 Best Budget Espresso Machines

Although this espresso machine is more expensive than the rest of the models mentioned on my list, thanks to thousands of positive reviews, it deserves to take this place.

Firstly, Nespresso VertuoLine offers five single-serve coffee cup sizes: Espresso (1.35 oz.), Double Espresso (2.7 oz.), Gran Lungo (5 oz.), Coffee (7.7 oz.) and Alto (14 oz.). So, you’ll be able to satisfy all of your coffee needs. The coffee machine also recognizes various blends thanks to a barcode on the rim of the capsule. That’s why you can forget about changing settings forever.

Additionally, you only need one button to brew a perfect cup of coffee. How beautiful is that? Personally, I choose quality and convenience over everything else. That’s why this espresso machine would definitely find a special place in both my kitchen and my coffee-loving heart.

To make this choice sound even better, I have to mention that it also comes with a milk frother and complementary Vertuo capsules with unique aroma profiles. The only drawback is that a few people complained that their water tanks licked due to factory malfunction. So, in case it happens to you, feel free to contact customer support and receive a new model.