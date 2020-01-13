7 Best Budget Espresso Machines

Do you prefer espresso machines over drip coffee makers? Here’s a list of the best budget espresso machines on the market. Durable, quality, and easy to use – these espresso coffee makers will make your coffee life more vibrant and tastier. Whether you’re a traveler, an office worker, a homebody, or a digital nomad, you’ll be able to find an espresso machine that suits your needs and doesn’t cost you a fortune.
Our guide will review some of the best products on the market, taking into account factors such as quality, features, easy-of-use, and price. Read on to learn more about my top picks.
Although this espresso machine is more expensive than the rest of the models mentioned on my list, thanks to thousands of positive reviews, it deserves to take this place.
Firstly, Nespresso VertuoLine offers five single-serve coffee cup sizes: Espresso (1.35 oz.), Double Espresso (2.7 oz.), Gran Lungo (5 oz.), Coffee (7.7 oz.) and Alto (14 oz.). So, you’ll be able to satisfy all of your coffee needs. The coffee machine also recognizes various blends thanks to a barcode on the rim of the capsule. That’s why you can forget about changing settings forever.
Additionally, you only need one button to brew a perfect cup of coffee. How beautiful is that? Personally, I choose quality and convenience over everything else. That’s why this espresso machine would definitely find a special place in both my kitchen and my coffee-loving heart.
To make this choice sound even better, I have to mention that it also comes with a milk frother and complementary Vertuo capsules with unique aroma profiles. The only drawback is that a few people complained that their water tanks licked due to factory malfunction. So, in case it happens to you, feel free to contact customer support and receive a new model.
KEY FEATURES:
- Single serve coffee machine
- Makes 1.35 oz. espresso
- Fast heat-up time of 15 seconds
SPECIFICATIONS:
- Extra large 54 oz. water tank
- 9.0 x 12.2 x 12.3 inches
- Weighs 11lbs
Pros
Cons
- 5 different coffee cup sizes
- Automatic blend recognition
- Complimentary welcome gift
- One-touch technology
- The water tank might leak
- The replaceable coffee pods can be pricey
Let me introduce an espresso machine all travelers like myself rave about. If you jump from place to place very often, having a handy and quality espresso machine that you can easily take anywhere is essential. Some of this product’s unique features makes it one of the best budget espresso machines out there.
This minipresso is lightweight and compact. You can put it in your backpack and never worry about not being able to take a sip of your favorite coffee. Plus, you can use any variety of coffee roasts. Just a few pushes, and you can enjoy freshly-brewed coffee before you know it. The design is delightful and intuitive. So, no need to remember any sophisticated combinations to make a simple cup of coffee.
The only thing you need to remember is that this minipresso machine delivers only 50 ml of coffee at once. So, if you wish to have a larger capacity, you can enhance your Wacaco espresso coffee maker with a bigger water tank.
KEY FEATURES:
- Compact, lightweight and sturdy
- Small enough for travel
- Able to use any ground coffee
SPECIFICATIONS:
- Hand operated
- 6.89 x 2.75 x 2.36 inches
- Weighs .8lbs
Pros
Cons
- Compact and lightweight
- Perfect for hikes/long travels
- User-friendly design
- Brews any type of coffee
- Unless enhanced, brews only 50 ml of coffee at once
Just like any other espresso machine, Nescafe Dolce Gusto can please you with an easy to use interface. Just use a toggle stick to adjust the size and intensity of your coffee. It’s the main difference between this coffee machine and a Nespresso one, which identifies coffee capsules automatically.
Dolce Gusto Genio 2 has 15 bars of pressure to ensure you get the most flavorful cup of coffee. If you like experimenting and trying new things, you have a chance to choose out of 15 various flavors to satisfy your adventurous soul.
I find this coffee machine a great option for someone who enjoys good coffee but doesn’t want to wait too long to taste it. Also, Nescafe Dolce Gusto makes me feel like a real barista anytime I make a different cup of coffee. Plus, this coffee machine can make both hot and cold beverages. For me, it’s a huge advantage, especially in summer.
If you want to try using this type of coffee machine, go for this model. It’s a bit cheaper than Nescafe on, so you won’t feel too bad in case you decide to switch back to drip coffee makers. Note that you might have some trouble getting off the water tank, as a few customers indicated.
KEY FEATURES:
- 15 bars of pressure
- Patented smart capsules for freshness
- Can make hot or cold drinks
SPECIFICATIONS:
- 45 ounce water tank
- 6.5 x 10.8 x 11.7 inches
- Weighs 6.8 lbs
Pros
Cons
- 15 flavor varieties
- Easy interface
- 15 bars of pressure
- Hot/cold coffee options
- Might be hard to get off the water tank
Do you want a powerful espresso machine that doesn’t take too much space? Then here’s your winner. Sowtech Steam Espresso Machine is compact, lightweight, and easy to use. All you need to do is use a single switch knob.
This coffee maker will let you make from 1 to 4 coffee cups. Easy-pour glass is marked clearly to ensure you get the exact amount of coffee. Plus, a milk foamer will make you feel like a pro while making a cup of latte or cappuccino.
Velvety smooth espressos? Yes, please! Sowtech Steam Espresso Machine is the way to go if you take your coffee seriously and appreciate its quality. This coffee maker has over 90% of positive reviews and can make your kitchen a better place to be at. Just remember not to make the coffee powder too tight for this particular espresso machine.
KEY FEATURES:
- 3.5 bar pressure
- Single switch knob with indicator light
SPECIFICATIONS:
- 14.4 x 10.7 x 7.9 inches
- 4.95 pounds
Pros
Cons
- 1-4 cups of coffee
- Easy to use design
- Includes a foamer
- Compact and lightweight design
- Accurate temperature control
- Need to pay attention to the density of coffee powder
Thanks to the powerful 15-bar Italian pump, this espresso coffee machine will let you enjoy a quality cup of coffee without spending a fortune. It can deliver freshly-brewed and aromatic coffee, just like more expensive coffee makers.
With just a few simple push-buttons, this budget espresso machine is easy to use and won’t frustrate you every time you want to taste your favorite coffee. Plus, it has a removable water reservoir to prevent spills all over your counter.
If one cup of coffee isn’t enough for you, no worries, with the Hamilton Beach Espresso Machine, you can prepare two cups of coffee at once. Moreover, you can take advantage of a milk foamer to create perfect lates and cappuccinos.
The only drawback worth mentioning is that you might find the coffee frost too weak. That’s why a few customers suggested having the machine turned on for at least 5 minutes before making a cup of coffee.
KEY FEATURES:
- 15-bar pump
- Milk frother
SPECIFICATIONS:
- 13 x 8.2 x 12.3 inches
- Weighs 9.05 lbs
Pros
Cons
- No-fuss milk frother
- Powerful Italian pump
- Easy-fill removable reservoir
- Simple push-button design
- The coffee froth might be too weak
With its stylish design, this budget espresso machine can make any kitchen or office a more luxurious place. This coffee maker is made out of stainless steel, so it’s very durable and easy to clean. The machine also has a very intuitive design, so you won’t have any problems adjusting to a new purchase.
If you like preparing a variety of drinks, or simply experimenting with flavors, make sure to use a steaming nozzle to create the best milk foam for your piece of coffee art. You can also forget about the hassle of refilling thanks to the removable water tank. Plus, this water tank holds enough water for six cups of water.
This coffee machine looks like a very sophisticated one, even though it has a very affordable price. As for me, I prefer my kitchen appliances to be both quality and modern. That’s why I’d give Klarstein Passionata Rossa a try. However, unlike other options on the list, this one doesn’t have an auto-shutoff function. So, remember to turn it off once it’s done brewing coffee.
KEY FEATURES:
- Removable water tank
- Removable stainless steel mesh drip tray.
- Steaming nozzle
SPECIFICATIONS:
- 15.1 x 14.3 x 10.5 inches
- Weighs 12.35 lbs
- 1.3 qt. water tank
Pros
Cons
- Very stylish and intuitive design
- Practical
- Holds up to 6 cups of coffee
- Easy to use and clean
- Has a milk foamer
- No auto-shutoff function
On par with other models, the Premium Lavella Espresso Machine produces very aromatic and quality coffee. It’s a powerful coffee maker with a stainless steel broiler. Plus, you’ll also be able to enjoy various types of drinks with an inserted milk foamer.
Equipped with a two-shot dual stainless steel filter, this coffee machine will create a brew of your dreams. Apart from that, the Premium Lavella Espresso Machine has two separate thermostats, allowing steam pressure and water to be controlled separately. It means that your coffee will always have a perfect temperature.
Moreover, the water tank is removable and has a 51 oz. capacity. If you can never get enough coffee, this model is one of the best choices for you. However, just like the previous coffee maker, this one doesn’t have an auto-shutoff function. So, you should keep an eye on when your coffee is ready and turn it off by yourself.
KEY FEATURES:
- 15-bar pump
- Milk steamer
SPECIFICATIONS:
- 13.6 x 9.7 x 12.5 inches
- Weighs 8.25 pounds
Pros
Cons
- Brews at the perfect temperature
- Stainless steel broiler
- 2 Shot Dual Stainless Steel Filter
- No auto-shutoff function
When it comes to choosing a quality espresso machine, even the slightest details matter, an aromatic cup of coffee can cheer you up and pump up your energy levels. That’s why deciding which model to buy might not be the easiest task ever. These are some of my favorites and the best budget espresso machines available.